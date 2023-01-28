Jan. 29



1990 -- The Ministry of National Defense announces a plan to rearrange U.S. Air Force bases in the country, including the withdrawal of those in Daegu, Gwangju and Suwon.



1992 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Uzbekistan.



2001 -- South and North Korea hold their third Red Cross talks to discuss the reunions of family members separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.



2003 -- Allegations surface that Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., the shipping arm of Hyundai Group, made a secret payment of 224 billion won (US$207 million) to Pyongyang shortly before the inter-Korean summit in June 2000. An independent counsel, named by President Roh Moo-hyun to investigate the summit scandal, announces in June 2003 that Hyundai Group illegally sent $500 million to North Korea.



2004 -- Former President Kim Dae-jung is declared not guilty by the Seoul High Court in the retrial of a 1980 case accusing him of treason.



2013 -- The 10th Special Olympics World Winter Games kicks off in PyeongChang, an alpine town some 180 kilometers east of Seoul and the host for the 2018 Winter Olympics. About 3,000 athletes from 106 countries participated in seven sports, including snowboarding, alpine skiing and figure skating, and one demonstration sport, floorball.



2016 -- A Seoul court sentences U.S. citizen Arthur Patterson to 20 years in prison for stabbing a Korean college student to death at a Burger King outlet in Seoul in 1997.

