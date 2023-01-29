SK E&S installs EV chargers in Texas airport under ties with Avis

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- SK E&S Co., an energy unit of SK Group, said Sunday its U.S. affiliate has launched an electric vehicle (EV) charging station at an airport in Texas under ties with a major U.S. car rental firm.

EverCharge Inc., a California-based charging solution provider acquired by SK E&S in March 2022, started the operation of the station built under cooperation with Avis Budget Group, according to the South Korean company.

"The adoption of EVs across the U.S. auto market is encouraging, but this growth requires a transformation of our energy systems," SK Group Vice Chairman Yu Jeong-joon, who oversees the firm's U.S. business, said in an English statement.

"The collaboration between Avis Budget Group and EverCharge is intended to provide the infrastructure needed for a clear pathway to cleaner forms of transportation for rental customers," he added.

EverCharge and Avis plan to install additional charging stations in other airports this year.



view larger image This photo provided by SK E&S Co. on Jan. 29, 2023, shows an electric vehicle (EV) charging station built at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Huston, Texas, the United States. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr

(END)