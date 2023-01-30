Samsung SDI Q4 net profit up 60.6 pct to 629.2 bln won

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 629.2 billion won (US$511.4 million), up 60.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 84.7 percent on-year to 490.8 billion won. Sales increased 56.3 percent to 5.96 trillion won.

The operating profit was 4.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

(END)