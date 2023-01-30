Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Most people in cafes, offices and schools in Seoul kept wearing their face masks Monday, the first day of the lifting of a mandate for indoor places.

Starting midnight, the government lifted most mandatory indoor mask-wearing rules after more than two years, except at hospitals, pharmacies and on public transportation.

The scrapping of the last remaining pandemic restriction came as the daily caseload has continued to decline. On Monday, the country reported 7,416 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest level in about seven months.

view larger image People wearing masks get off at Gwanghwmun Station in central Seoul on Jan. 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

"I am sure that the government decided to revise the rule as it is certain about managing the virus situation. But I still want to wear the mask for the sake of myself," Kim said as she was waiting in line for her latte at a Starbucks store in Seoul's Seocho district.

Just like previous days, most of the people in the store masked up while waiting, except for when they were drinking or eating.

Most commuters also kept their face masks on in indoor areas of public transportation and transportation hubs.

"It feels a little awkward to take off the mask," Chang Joon-won said as he was coming out of a subway entrance in Seoul's Seocho district to head for work. "It has become like a part of me."

Teachers, students and school staff showed mixed emotions about the end of the school mask mandate, as most students opted to wear face coverings while going to school.

"Nothing will immediately change, as kids are used to (wearing masks)," Park Soon-ae, a mother of two daughters, said as she escorted her kids to Daerim Elementary School in Seoul's Dongjak district.

Over a 30-minute period, only one student showed up at school without a mask.

"A notice was given to bring a face mask or even wear a mask when coming to school, as a situation requiring masking may arise," Han Cheol-soo, the school's principal, said.



view larger image Students wearing face masks get off a school bus in Seoul on Jan. 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

