N. Korea lifts respiratory illness-related lockdown in Pyongyang: Russian embassy

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has notified diplomatic missions in Pyongyang of its move to lift a five-day lockdown in the capital area imposed due to rising cases of seasonal respiratory diseases, according to Russia's embassy in the North on Monday.

On its official Facebook account, the embassy has uploaded an image of an official letter sent by the North's foreign ministry on the country's decision to end the "special" quarantine mandate starting Monday.

"We express our deep gratitude to the foreign diplomatic corps for faithfully implementing the latest strong quarantine measures," the letter read.

North Korea earlier notified diplomatic missions in the capital of its decision to designate a five-day special quarantine period, effective until Sunday and subject to an extension by three days, depending on virus situations.

The North cited an increase in patients with seasonal flu and other respiratory diseases as the reason for its decision, but fell short of mentioning COVID-19 cases.

North Korea had advised diplomatic missions to make their staff members refrain from going outside and using vehicles as much as possible. It also recommended they "voluntarily" check body temperatures four times a day and report the results to a designated hospital.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared victory against the COVID-19 crisis in August last year after the country reported its first case in May. Outside experts raised doubts about his claim, given the country's low vaccination rate and poor health care system.



view larger image This file photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on July 1, 2022, shows quarantine workers at a hotel in Pyongyang disinfecting the facility. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

