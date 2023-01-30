Seoul stocks retreat late Mon. morning on tech losses

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded lower late Monday morning, led by losses in major tech shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had retreated 10.32 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,473.7 points as of 11:25 a.m.

Stocks got off to a weak start. The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed up 0.95 percent Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 finishing up 0.08 percent and 0.25 percent, respectively.

Signs of slowing U.S. inflation hikes fueled expectations of milder policy tightening at the Fed's rate-setting meeting slated later this week.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.7 percent, and smaller rival SK hynix fell 1.31 percent.

Battery giant LG Energy Solution slid 1.28 percent, portal operator Naver dropped 1.42 percent, and its rival Kakao lost 1.08 percent.

Top auto maker Hyundai Motor declined 0.86 percent, while bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics increased 0.37 percent.

The local currency had been changing hands at 1,229.6 won against the greenback as of 11:25 a.m., up 1.7 won from the previous session's close.

