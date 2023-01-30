Actor Song joong-ki announces marriage and wife's pregnancy

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean actor Song Joong-ki said Monday he has just been married to British actress Katy Louise Saunders and she is pregnant with his baby.

The 37-year-old actor made the surprise announcement in a letter to a fan club, saying the couple has just completed the marriage registration.

"I have pledged to spend the rest of my life with Katy Louise Saunders as we have cherished each other and spent precious time together," Song wrote in the letter. "A precious life has come to us as well."

Saunders is a 38-year-old British actress and model, known for "Third Person" (2013), "Los Borgia" (2006) and "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" (2003).

"She has a good heart and passionately led her life. She is a smart and nice person. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person," Song said.

It is not known whether or when they will hold a wedding ceremony.

It is Song's second marriage after he divorced Korean actress Song Hye-kyo, the co-star of the megahit 2016 drama "Descendants of the Sun," in 2019.

Since his debut in 2008, Song has appeared in several hit drama series and films, mostly recently "Reborn Rich," which ended Sunday with the highest viewership ratings of this year for a Korean drama.

