The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

S. Korea-Japan summit unlikely to be held before March

SEOUL -- A summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is unlikely to be held before March, officials said Monday, as the two countries negotiate a solution to the issue of compensation for forced labor victims.

Speculation has been widespread that Yoon could pay his first visit to Japan as president next month for a summit with Kishida.



-----------------

S. Korea strongly condemns recent deadly violence at Jerusalem synagogue

SEOUL -- South Korea on Monday condemned an armed terrorist attack at a Jewish worship facility in Jerusalem that claimed the lives of seven people last week.

"The government strongly condemns the terror attack that occurred at the synagogue in Jerusalem on Jan. 27 and expresses deep condolences to the bereaved families of the victims," Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the Seoul foreign ministry, said in a commentary.



-----------------

(LEAD) Banks return to pre-pandemic working hours amid eased virus curbs

SEOUL -- Banks in South Korea returned to their pre-pandemic operation hours for the first time in about 1 1/2 years Monday in line with the government's eased virus curbs despite their labor unions' protest.

First-tier banks, including KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Hana, Woori and NH Nonghyup, along with other financial institutions, returned to their usual 9 a.m.-4 p.m. business schedule from the shortened 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. operation hours, first temporarily adopted in the summer of 2021 under the government's toughened virus curbs.



-----------------

(LEAD) Pentagon chief arrives in S. Korea for talks on deterrence against N.K.

SEOUL -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Seoul on Monday for talks with his South Korean counterpart over deterrence against North Korean nuclear and missile threats, and other security issues, officials here said.

An E-4B Nightwatch plane carrying Austin and his staff touched down at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera was there to greet him.



-----------------

Yoon approves 100 bln won in reserve funds for heating bills

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday approved 100 billion won (US$81.4 million) in reserve government funds for emergency use in supporting vulnerable groups with soaring heating bills, his office said.

Yoon approved the funds only hours after the item passed a Cabinet meeting, which was held a day earlier than scheduled, according to senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye.



-----------------

Actor Song joong-ki announces marriage and wife's pregnancy

SEOUL -- South Korean actor Song Joong-ki said Monday he has just been married to British actress Katy Louise Saunders and she is pregnant with his baby.

The 37-year-old actor made the surprise announcement in a letter to a fan club, saying the couple has just completed the marriage registration.



-----------------

(LEAD) 7 of 10 S. Koreans support independent development of nuclear weapons: poll

SEOUL -- Seven out of 10 South Koreans see the need for Seoul to independently pursue its own nuclear weapons development program, a survey showed Monday, amid concerns over escalating military threats from Pyongyang and a lack of trust in denuclearization negotiations with North Korea.

According to the Gallup Korea poll of 1,000 adults, commissioned by the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies, 76.6 percent replied that the South needs to develop nuclear weapons independently to counter Pyongyang's intensifying nuclear threats and deter its provocations.



(END)