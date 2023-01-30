Top diplomats of S. Korea, India agree to strengthen ties

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and India held phone talks Monday to discuss ways to further develop bilateral relations as the two sides celebrate the 50th anniversary of forging diplomatic ties this year, the Seoul foreign ministry said.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields, such the economy, development cooperation, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges to strengthen the two countries' "special strategic partnership," established in 2015.

Park also congratulated India on accepting the presidency of the Group of 20 (G-20) international cooperation forum this year and expressed appreciation for India inviting him to the G-20 foreign ministers' meeting.



view larger image South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin speaks over the phone to his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, at his office in Seoul on Jan. 30, 2023, in this photo provided by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

