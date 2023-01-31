SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 31.



Korean-language dailies

-- Lee Jae-myung says he will appear for 2nd round of questioning, prosecution set on seeking arrest warrant (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 6 mln tons of sea water from Fukushima poured into Korean waters (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea, Japan to discuss Japanese business participation in forced labor compensation fund at high-level talks (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon calls for preventing moral hazards at businesses with diversified ownership (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't seeks to further increase loan-to-value ratio for single-home owners (Segye Times)

-- 'US$3 mln sent to N. Korea to arrange Lee Jae-myung's visit to North' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't to push to combine day care centers, kindergartens from 2025 (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't pushes jobseekers to work by reducing safety net (Hankyoreh)

-- Owners of multiple homes, rental business operators to receive home-backed loans in Gangnam (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gen Z calls for delaying pension age to 70s (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Manufacturing industry struggles to find workers despite economic slump (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- 'Step up' support for Ukraine, NATO chief says (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Korea's pension fund, under pressure, hunts for gains in foreign stocks (Korea Herald)

-- Koreans reluctant to unmask on 1st day of eased rule (Korea Times)

