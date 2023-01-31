Industrial output down 1.6 pct in Dec.

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output fell 1.6 percent on-month in December, data showed Tuesday, as the manufacturing sector remained sluggish amid weak exports.
Industrial production decreased at the widest margin in 32 months, shifting from a 0.4 percent rebound posted in November, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, moved up 1.4 percent over the period.
Facility investment dropped 7.1 percent on-month in December, the data also showed.
For all of 2022, the country's industrial output advanced 3.3 percent on-year.
