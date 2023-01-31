Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #industrial output-December

Industrial output down 1.6 pct in Dec.

08:10 January 31, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output fell 1.6 percent on-month in December, data showed Tuesday, as the manufacturing sector remained sluggish amid weak exports.

Industrial production decreased at the widest margin in 32 months, shifting from a 0.4 percent rebound posted in November, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, moved up 1.4 percent over the period.

Facility investment dropped 7.1 percent on-month in December, the data also showed.

For all of 2022, the country's industrial output advanced 3.3 percent on-year.

view larger image This file photo taken Jan. 1, 2023, shows a production line of POSCO, South Korea's top steelmaker, in Pohang, 272 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

This file photo taken Jan. 1, 2023, shows a production line of POSCO, South Korea's top steelmaker, in Pohang, 272 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK