Hybe acquires 56.1 percent stake in AI sound startup Supertone

09:55 January 31, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hybe Co., the Korean entertainment agency behind supergroup BTS, said Tuesday it has invested 45 billion won (US$36.5 million) to acquire 56.1 percent of stake in Supertone, an artificial intelligence (AI) sound startup.

Hybe first acquired a 18.2 percent stake in Supertone in 2021 and made an additional investment to become its largest shareholder.

The logos of K-pop entertainment agency Hybe Co. (top) and Supertone, an artificial intelligence sound startup, are seen in this image provided by Hybe. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Supertone is known for advanced AI sound technology capable of synthesizing realistic voices that can sing, which was introduced on local music programs.

Hybe said the acquisition was aimed at creating a synergy effect between the two companies to enhance its content business.

"We have high expectations in creating new content that would combine Supertone's AI voice synthetic technology, which enables realistic acting and singing, and Hybe's production know-how," Hybe CEO Park Ji-won said in a release.

