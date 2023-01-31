Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #former lawmaker #ruling party #leadership race

Ex-lawmaker Yoo bows out of PPP leadership race

10:22 January 31, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Yoo Seong-min of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) said Tuesday he will not run for party leader.

Yoo, a former four-term lawmaker considered a key critic of President Yoon Suk Yeol in the PPP, made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying there is no point in running and he will wait patiently for a better time.

Surveys have shown Yoo is trailing way behind the main contenders, with less than 10 percent support.

The race has become largely a two-way contest between Reps. Kim Gi-hyeon and Ahn Cheol-soo.

The PPP plans to pick a new leader in a national convention on March 8.

view larger image A file photo of former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min taken Jan. 11, 2023 (Yonhap)

A file photo of former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min taken Jan. 11, 2023 (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK