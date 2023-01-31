Seoul stocks extend losses late Tue. morning ahead of Fed meeting

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares extended losses late Tuesday morning, as investors remain cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's key policy rate decision later in the week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had retreated 12.63 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,437.84 points as of 11:20 a.m.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8 percent to 33,717,09 points, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 2 percent to 11,393.81.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by a quarter percentage point to a new range of 4.5 percent to 4.75 percent on Wednesday (U.S. time), slowing the pace of its monetary tightening.

But investors are awaiting the Fed officials' comments on future policy directions to take a cue for their portfolios' reorganization.

Foreigners sold a net 163 billion won (US$133 million) worth of stocks, offsetting institutions and individuals' stock purchases valued at 162 billion won.

In Seoul, tech and auto stocks were lead decliners.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 2.7 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. plunged 3.2 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. declined 0.3 percent and its affiliate Kia Corp. shed 0.6 percent.

Samsung Electronics reported an operating profit of 4.3 trillion won in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 on a sharp drop in demand for semiconductors.

Among gainers, national flag carrier Korean Air Co. rose 0.4 percent, leading steelmaker POSCO Holdings climbed 0.5 percent, and leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution was up 2 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,229.35 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.95 won from the previous session's close.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)