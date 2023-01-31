Samsung Engineering Q4 net income up 210.8 pct to 179.8 bln won

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 179.8 billion won (US$146.3 million), up 210.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 214.5 billion won, up 101 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 17 percent to 2.93 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 103.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

