N. Korea seems to be wary of possible resurgence of COVID-19: Seoul ministry

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to remain wary of a possible resurgence in COVID-19 cases amid news reports that the North has recently lifted a dayslong lockdown in Pyongyang over respiratory diseases, South Korea's unification ministry said Tuesday.

The North is apparently cautious about a flare-up in COVID-19 cases, given the country's main newspaper Rodong Sinmun has recently carried reports stressing the need to place the top policy priority on strengthening quarantine efforts, according to the ministry handling inter-Korean affairs.

North Korea has notified diplomatic missions in Pyongyang of its decision to lift a five-day lockdown in the capital area from Monday, according to Russia's embassy in the North.

The North's foreign ministry earlier sent foreign diplomatic corps a notice about the implementation of a "special" five-day quarantine period, effective from last Wednesday, citing an increase in patients with seasonal flu and other respiratory diseases.

"The North's state media outlets have not carried any official related reports," a ministry official told reporters, when asked about details of the lockdown.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared victory against the COVID-19 crisis in August last year after the country reported its first case in May. Outside experts raised doubts about his claim, given the country's low vaccination rate and poor health care system.



