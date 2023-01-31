Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Hyundai Steel shifts to loss in Q4

13:59 January 31, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Steel Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 280.2 billion won (US$227.5 million), shifting from a profit of 336.8 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 275.9 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 772.1 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 7.2 percent to 5.98 trillion won.

The loss was 669.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK