Young slugger fueled by hefty pay cut

INCHEON, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Once one of the brightest young stars in South Korean baseball, KT Wiz slugger Kang Baek-ho suffered through a massively disappointing season in 2022.

Plagued by injuries, Kang, 23, appeared in only 62 of 144 games, and batted .245 with six home runs and 29 RBIs in 2022. This followed the best season of his young career in 2021, when Kang established personal highs with a .347 batting average, .450 on-base percentage, 102 RBIs and 103 walks.



view larger image KT Wiz first baseman Kang Baek-ho speaks to reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Jan. 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

For 2023, the Wiz decided to shave nearly 50 percent off Kang's salary from a season ago. After making 550 million won (US$446,910) in 2022, Kang signed for 290 million won for 2023, his sixth season in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). Players only become eligible for free agency after eight full seasons, and they are only able to sign one-year deals after each season until then.

Kang at first didn't accept the Wiz's number before giving in Saturday. He then flew to Tucson, Arizona, Tuesday afternoon, one day after the rest of his teammates.

Speaking to reporters at Incheon International Airport before boarding his flight, Kang said he wants to prove the salary figure isn't a true reflection of his talent.

"I think this will be a major source of motivation for me," Kang said. "I want to show people that the salary isn't everything."



view larger image KT Wiz first baseman Kang Baek-ho (C) speaks to reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Jan. 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kang missed the early portion of the 2022 season with a toe injury, apparently suffered when he'd fallen down the stairs and then missed time during the summer with a hamstring issue.

"I realized after last season that I have to take better care of my body," Kang said. "As important as baseball skills are, I also have to pay attention to details when it comes to maintaining my health. I want to be able to start the new season fully healthy."

Despite his poor 2022 season, Kang still made the national team for the World Baseball Classic, scheduled in March. The national team's manager, Lee Kang-chul, is also Kang's manager on the Wiz. On a team with no shortage of right-handed sluggers, Lee will look to Kang for some power from the left side of the plate.

"We will all have pressure on our shoulders," Kang said. "I want to showcase my talent and prove my worth. At the WBC, results will be more important than the process. I will try to help the team get great results."



view larger image In this file photo from Oct. 20, 2022, Kang Baek-ho of the KT Wiz hits a solo home run against the Kiwoom Heroes during the bottom of the third inning of Game 4 of the first round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, some 35 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)