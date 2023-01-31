S. Korea's top diplomat to visit U.S. for talks on strengthening alliance

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will make a four-day trip to the United States this week for talks on strengthening the two countries' alliance marking its 70th anniversary this year, his office said Tuesday.

It said Park and his U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, plan to hold bilateral talks in Washington on Friday (local time). The trip will mark the first high-level visit by a Seoul official to Washington this year.

Lim Soo-suk, the foreign ministry's spokesperson, said the two sides "plan to discuss ways to strengthen their global comprehensive strategic alliance and closely cooperate on North Korean policies."

There, Park plans to also meet with senior officials at the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration to discuss bilateral cooperation in space-related areas.

Before arriving in Washington, Park will make a stop in New York on Wednesday and hold a meeting with United Nation ambassadors from members of the U.N. Security Council to ask for their support in responding strongly to provocations by North Korea. He plans to return to Seoul on Saturday.



view larger image In this file photo, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (L) and his U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, hold a news conference after their talks in Washington, D.C., on June 13, 2022. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr

(END)