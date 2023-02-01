SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 1.



Korean-language dailies

-- Spike in heating bills was a foreseen future (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Small businesses shocked by soaring heating bills (Kookmin Daily)

-- IMF lowers growth forecast for S. Korea for third consecutive term (Donga Ilbo)

-- China toughens COVID-19 entry requirements for arrivals from S. Korea in tit-for-tat after Seoul retains rules for Chinese entrants (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ahn takes lead in PPP leadership race with 60.5 pct support: poll (Segye Times)

-- Austin says S. Korea to see more frequent deployment of U.S. strategic assets to Korean Peninsula (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Unsold new homes piling up in Mapo, Yongsan (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- U.S. to more frequently deploy strategic assets to Korean Peninsula: Austin (Hankyoreh)

-- U.S. to deploy F-22 stealth fighter jets, nuclear-powered aircraft carriers to Korean Peninsula more frequently against N.K. threats (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung reports earnings shock, hints at 'technical' cut in output (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung to keep capital expenditures at similar level to last year's despite chip downturn (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Austin reaffirms U.S. extended deterrence (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- S. Korea, U.S. agree to further step up military exercises (Korea Herald)

-- S. Korea, U.S. agree to expand scope of joint military exercises (Korea Times)

