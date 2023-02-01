Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SK Hynix

SK hynix swings to red in Q4

07:44 February 01, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 3.52 trillion won (US$2.9 billion), swinging from a profit of 3.31 trillion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 1.7 trillion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 4.21 trillion won a year ago. Revenue fell 37.8 percent to 7.69 trillion won.

The loss was 82.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK