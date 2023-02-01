4 S. Korean activists arrested for alleged anti-gov't activities upon N.K. orders

By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Four South Korean activists were arrested Wednesday on charges of conducting anti-government activities after taking orders from North Korea.
The Seoul Central District Court approved the prosecution's request to detain the four, saying they are a flight risk and could destroy evidence.
The four allegedly established an anti-government organization based in the southeastern city of Changwon in 2016 after receiving orders from North Korean agents in a number of Southeast Asian countries, such as Cambodia.
The activists have since organized anti-U.S. protests and activities in support of North Korea, prosecutors said.
