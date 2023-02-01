Public organizations' hiring likely to hit 6-year low this year

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- State-run and state-funded institutes plan to recruit around 22,000 employees this year, the lowest in six years, in line with their belt-tightening moves, the finance ministry said Wednesday.

This year's number would mark a decrease from the 25,542 hired in 2022, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance. It could also be the lowest figure since the 22,659 tallied in 2017.

The ministry said the decrease came as the state-run firms offered full-time positions to irregular workers.

In late December, the government announced it will cut or relocate 17,230 jobs in the public sector by 2025.



