Furniture firms raided over alleged price fixing

11:15 February 01, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Wednesday raided the offices of major furniture firms as part of their investigation into price-fixing allegations.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent a team of investigators to around 10 places to obtain relevant documents.

Among the firms are leading furniture maker Hanssem Group and Hyundai Livart Furniture Co., another major local furniture manufacturer and distributor.

The companies allegedly colluded to fix their bidding price on contracts put forward by construction firms for built-in furniture in apartment complexes, they said.

