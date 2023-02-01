(LEAD) Furniture firms raided over alleged price fixing

(ATTN: UPDATES with more info in paras 4, 6; ADDS byline)

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Wednesday raided the offices of major furniture firms as part of their investigation into price-fixing allegations.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent a team of investigators to around 10 places to obtain relevant documents.

Among the firms are leading furniture maker Hanssem Group and Hyundai Livart Furniture Co., another major local furniture manufacturer and distributor.

Smaller players, such as Enex Co. and kitchen furniture firm Nexis Co., are also included.

The companies allegedly colluded to fix their bidding price on contracts put forward by construction firms for built-in furniture in apartment complexes, they said.

The alleged collusion has continued since 2015 in over 400 apartment complexes, including Lotte World Tower, the newest skyscraper in the country.

