SsangYong's Jan. sales jump 46 pct on strong exports

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Wednesday its sales jumped 46 percent last month from a year earlier, helped by robust sales of its SUV models.

SsangYong Motor sold a total of 10,973 vehicles in January, up from 7,540 units a year earlier amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic and the global chip shortage, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 47 percent to 7,130 units last month from 4,836 a year ago, while exports climbed 40 percent to 3,873 units from 2,764 during the same period, it said.

SsangYong's lineup consists of the Torres, Tivoli, Korando, Rexton and Rexton Sports SUVs.

The Seoul Bankruptcy Court approved SsangYong's debt payment plans in August after the court picked a local consortium led by chemical-to-steel firm KG Group as the final bidder to acquire the debt-laden company in June.

In October, SsangYong graduated from the court-led debt rescheduling program 1 1/2 years after it was placed under court receivership.

view larger image This file photo provided by SsangYong Motor shows the Torres SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)