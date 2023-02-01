Japanese comic series 'Slam Dunk' enjoys resurgence on back of animated film

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- The Japanese basketball comic series "Slam Dunk" has seen a huge resurgence in sales in South Korea, boosted by the popularity of its animated film adaptation.

About 600,000 copies of the repackaged version of the comic series have been sold since Jan. 4, when the animated film, "The First Slam Dunk," hit local screens, according to publishing company Daiwon C.I.

The 20-book series was published in 2018 by shortening an earlier edition composed of 31 volumes.

Takehiko Inoue wrote the comic series, which ran from 1990 to 1996, and took helm of the animated film.



The publisher expected the number of copies to reach about 1 million in early March, considering the additional copies it is currently printing to meet the growing demand.

Behind the recent boom of the comic series is the animated film, which has drawn old fans and younger readers with an engrossing story about an undefeated spirit until the final moment and nostalgia for the 1990s.

"The First Slam Dunk" has attracted nearly 2 million moviegoers in South Korea since its release and topped the box office over the weekend.

The movie especially struck chords with those in their 30s and 40s, who accounted for about 70 percent of the total reservation rate, according to multiplex operator CGV's data.

