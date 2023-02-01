Renault Korea's Jan. sales fall 25 pct on weak demand

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Wednesday its sales fell 25 percent last month from a year earlier on weak domestic demand for its models.

Renault Korea sold a total of 10,045 vehicles in January, down from 13,314 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales plunged 53 percent to 2,116 units from 4,477 during the same period, while exports fell 10 percent to 7,929 from 8,837, it said.

The company had difficulty in securing roll-on roll-off ships to export its vehicles and suffered high export-related logistics costs, which affected sales last month, the statement said.

view larger image This file photo provided by Renault Korea shows the XM3 SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)