Amorepacific swings to profits in Q4

16:00 February 01, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 24.6 billion won (US$20 million), swinging from a loss of 54.4 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 57 billion won, up 122.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 17.9 percent to 1.08 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 24 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
