DP vows to push for special counsel probe into stock manipulation allegations involving first lady

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday vowed to push for a special counsel probe into stock manipulation allegations involving first lady Kim Keon Hee.

The DP has long accused Kim of being one of the market players that were involved in manipulating stock prices of Deutsch Motors Inc., a BMW car dealer in South Korea, for about three years since December 2009.

"Stock manipulation is a serious crime that disturbs the market system and inflicts harm on random people," DP floor leader Park Hong-geun said in a meeting of the party task force aimed at uncovering the truth about allegations surrounding the first lady.

After the meeting, Park told reports the party also plans to file a complaint against Kim's mother, claiming she is also involved in the case.

On Monday, the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol sued DP spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom for making allegedly false claims of Kim's involvement in the case.

Earlier Wednesday, the DP said it will countersue the presidential office also on charges of making false accusations against its spokesperson. The party has accused the prosecution of turning a blind eye to the stock manipulation case while conducting a politically motivated investigation of DP leader Lee Jae-myung.



view larger image The main opposition Democratic Party floor leader Park Hong-geun (C) speaks at a meeting of the party task force aimed at uncovering the truth of stock manipulation allegations involving first lady Kim Keon Hee at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Feb. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

