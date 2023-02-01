Another broadcasting watchdog official arrested over alleged score rigging in cable channel relicensing

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- An official of the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) was arrested Wednesday on suspicions of score manipulation in the process of renewing a broadcasting license for a cable TV channel in 2020.

The official, identified by his surname Yang, is accused of seeking a score revision after TV Chosun, a right-leaning channel, received 653.39 points in the license renewal review, just passing the 650-point threshold for the renewal of cable channel licenses.

view larger image The logo of cable channel TV Chosun (Yonhap)

The Seoul Northern District Court issued an arrest warrant for him, citing a risk of fleeing or destroying evidence.

Another KCC official was arrested on Jan. 11 on the same charge and indicted Monday.

At that time, the court denied the warrant for Yang due to a lack of grounds to arrest him.

