Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Korea Communications Commission #TV Chosun #arrest

Another broadcasting watchdog official arrested over alleged score rigging in cable channel relicensing

23:34 February 01, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Yonhap) -- An official of the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) was arrested Wednesday on suspicions of score manipulation in the process of renewing a broadcasting license for a cable TV channel in 2020.

The official, identified by his surname Yang, is accused of seeking a score revision after TV Chosun, a right-leaning channel, received 653.39 points in the license renewal review, just passing the 650-point threshold for the renewal of cable channel licenses.

view larger image The logo of cable channel TV Chosun (Yonhap)

The logo of cable channel TV Chosun (Yonhap)

The Seoul Northern District Court issued an arrest warrant for him, citing a risk of fleeing or destroying evidence.

Another KCC official was arrested on Jan. 11 on the same charge and indicted Monday.

At that time, the court denied the warrant for Yang due to a lack of grounds to arrest him.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK