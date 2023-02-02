Go to Contents
Samsung joins hands with Qualcomm, Google to build XR ecosystem

08:45 February 02, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO/SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it will collaborate with Qualcomm and Google to build an ecosystem for extended reality (XR).

Samsung announced the partnership at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco on Wednesday (local time), where it unveiled new Galaxy S flagship smartphones -- the Galaxy S23 series.

"We will transform the future of the mobile industry by building the XR ecosystem together with Qualcomm and Google," said Roh Tae-moon, president of Samsung Electronics' Mobile eXperience business, at the event. XR is an umbrella term covering virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Senior Vice President of Android Hiroshi Lockheimer at Google appeared on stage alongside Roh to announce the news.

The announcement did not include any specific products under development or a timeline for them, but industry experts speculate Samsung might develop XR headsets built on Qualcomm's chipset and Google's operating system.

It also came amid speculation that Samsung's rival Apple could launch its first virtual reality headset as early as this spring.

view larger image The corporate logo of Samsung Electronics Co. at its office building in Seoul (Yonhap)

The corporate logo of Samsung Electronics Co. at its office building in Seoul (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
