DP vows to look into allegations of fortune teller's involvement in presidential office relocation

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- The floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party said Thursday the party will uncover the truth of allegations that a fortune teller was involved in the presidential office relocation.

Rep. Park Hong-geun made the remarks at a party meeting held shortly after an online news outlet reported the fortune teller, known as Cheongong, was involved in the project, which was an election campaign pledge of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

After winning the presidential election last year, Yoon relocated the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to the former defense ministry building in Yongsan in central Seoul.

"The report shows fortune teller Cheongong was behind the relocation of the presidential office and the residence that increased national security risks, caused traffic inconvenience to Seoul citizens and wasted an astronomical amount of taxpayers' money," Park said.

According to the report, Cheongong made visits to candidate sites of the presidential residence with an official of the presidential transitional committee and an unidentified pro-Yoon lawmaker in March last year.

