Former reporter being considered for new presidential spokesperson

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- A former editorial writer for the Munhwa Ilbo newspaper is being considered as a strong candidate for the new presidential spokesperson, an official said Thursday.
Lee Do-woon, who before joining the Munhwa Ilbo also worked as a reporter for the Seoul Shinmun newspaper, would fill a position that has been vacant for five months.
"The vetting process for a new spokesperson is in its final stages, and Lee is being considered as a strong candidate," the presidential official told Yonhap News Agency.
President Yoon Suk Yeol's first spokesperson, Kang In-sun, moved to the position of presidential spokesperson for foreign press in September.
Her de facto replacement, deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung, resigned last month.
Lee Do-woon left the Seoul Shinmun in 2017 to serve as a spokesperson for former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon when Ban was considering a run for the presidency.
After Ban dropped out, Lee joined the Munhwa Ilbo where he recently worked as an editorial writer before reportedly resigning last month.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)