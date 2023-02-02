Former reporter being considered for new presidential spokesperson

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- A former editorial writer for the Munhwa Ilbo newspaper is being considered as a strong candidate for the new presidential spokesperson, an official said Thursday.

Lee Do-woon, who before joining the Munhwa Ilbo also worked as a reporter for the Seoul Shinmun newspaper, would fill a position that has been vacant for five months.

"The vetting process for a new spokesperson is in its final stages, and Lee is being considered as a strong candidate," the presidential official told Yonhap News Agency.

President Yoon Suk Yeol's first spokesperson, Kang In-sun, moved to the position of presidential spokesperson for foreign press in September.

Her de facto replacement, deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung, resigned last month.

Lee Do-woon left the Seoul Shinmun in 2017 to serve as a spokesperson for former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon when Ban was considering a run for the presidency.

After Ban dropped out, Lee joined the Munhwa Ilbo where he recently worked as an editorial writer before reportedly resigning last month.



view larger image This file photo shows Lee Do-woon, former editorial writer for the Munhwa Ilbo. (Yonhap)

