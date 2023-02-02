The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold combined air drills, involving B-1B bombers, F-22, F-35 stealth fighters: defense ministry

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States staged combined air drills, involving B-1B strategic bombers and F-22 and F-35B stealth fighters from the U.S. Air Force, in a show of Washington's "will and capabilities" against North Korean threats, Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday.

The allies conducted the drills over the Yellow Sea -- the first of their kind this year -- on Wednesday. The drills also involved F-35A fighter jets from the South.



-----------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea warns of 'toughest reaction' to U.S. military drills with S. Korea

SEOUL -- North Korea said Thursday it will take the "toughest reaction" to the U.S. move to expand joint military exercises with South Korea, as the U.S. defense chief has pledged to deploy more strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula to ensure its security commitment.

The North's warning came as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Seoul earlier this week for talks with his South Korean counterpart and said there would be more deployments of strategic assets, including F-22 and F-35 jets, to Korea in order to deter the North's evolving military threats.



-----------------

S. Korea's top diplomat, U.N. chief discuss concerns over N. Korea's possible nuke test

NEW YORK -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin met with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday to discuss international concerns that North Korea may conduct a nuclear test in the near future.

At the meeting held at the U.N. headquarters in New York, Guterres said a nuclear test by the North would deal a "devastating blow" to regional and world peace and that his office has conveyed such concerns to Pyongyang, Park quoted Guterres as saying while speaking to reporters.



-----------------

PM expects economy to remain under pressure from high inflation, interest rates

SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Thursday the economy would stay under pressure from high inflation and interest rates for the time being, calling for measures to revive growth momentum and stabilize people's livelihoods.

"The aftermath of high prices and high interest rates in the previous year will put strong pressure on our economy for the time being," Han told a meeting on state affairs.



-----------------

(3rd LD) S. Korea's consumer prices up 5.2 pct in Jan. on higher energy costs

SEOUL -- South Korea's on-year growth in consumer prices accelerated from the previous month in January as energy costs shot up to a record level, data showed Thursday, amid expectations inflation will gradually slow throughout 2023.

Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 5.2 percent last month from a year earlier, compared with 5 percent growth estimated in December, according to the data from Statistics Korea.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea closely monitoring financial market over U.S. rate hike

SEOUL -- South Korea's financial minister said Thursday the overnight rate-hike decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve has eased market uncertainties, although the government will continue to keep a watchful eye on potential volatility.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho and other officials, including Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong, held an emergency meeting on macroeconomic situations.



-----------------

Girl group NewJeans sweeps top three spots on Melon's monthly chart for Jan.

SEOUL -- Three new songs from K-pop rookie NewJeans exploded onto the latest monthly chart of Melon, South Korea's largest music streaming service.

The girl group swept the top three spots, with "Ditto" debuting at No. 1, followed by "OMG" and "Hype Boy," according to the chart released Wednesday.

