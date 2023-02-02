FC Seoul in talks to acquire S. Korea int'l Hwang Ui-jo from Greece

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean football club FC Seoul said Thursday they are engaged in talks to secure national team forward Hwang Ui-jo from his Greek club Olympiacos FC.

An official with the K League 1 team said while negotiations are still ongoing, "We're trying to find ways that can create mutually beneficial synergy."



view larger image In this EPA file photo from Sept. 8, 2022, Hwang Ui-jo of Olympiacos is in action against FC Nates during the clubs' Group G match at the UEFA Europa League at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France. (Yonhap)

"We are in talks because we believe there are areas where Hwang Ui-jo can definitely help the team, regardless of the length of his contract," the official added. "If our negotiations pick up speed, we may even have him for our training camp in Japan or for the start of the season (on Feb. 25)."

Hwang, 30, has not established himself at Olympiacos, a club he joined on loan immediately after signing with Nottingham Forest in August last year.

Hwang has been held off the scoresheet in 11 matches at all competitions while recording just one assist. His last league appearance came on Oct. 17 against PAOK.

Hwang also had a so-so World Cup in Qatar last fall, eventually getting usurped by the rising star Cho Gue-sung in the starting lineup.

Hwang spent the previous three-plus seasons with FC Girondins de Bordeaux in France, including two matches at the start of this season.

According to FIFA's regulations on transfers, players may only be registered with a maximum of three clubs and play official matches for two clubs during one season, if those clubs follow the same schedule.

Hwang has appeared in matches for Bordeaux and Olympiacos this season, with both European leagues' seasons following a dual-year schedule, from 2022 to 2023. This means Hwang is not eligible to play for another European side this season.



view larger image In this file photo from Dec. 5, 2022, Hwang Ui-jo of South Korea (L) battles Marquinhos of Brazil for the ball during the teams' round of 16 match at the FIFA World Cup at Stadium 974 in Doha. (Yonhap)

However, FIFA allows players to dress for a third club in the same season if the team is in a league following a single-year calendar. Hwang is thus eligible to play in South Korea, Japan or the United States, where the Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire have been linked to Hwang.

Hwang began his club career with Seongnam FC in the K League in 2013 and spent 4 1/2 seasons there before signing with Gamba Osaka in Japan in 2017. Then it was off to France, followed by what has been a disappointing stint in Greece.

