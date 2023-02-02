Go to Contents
BNK Financial Group Q4 net profit up 0.1 pct to 58.5 bln won

16:22 February 02, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- BNK Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 58.5 billion won (US$47.9 million), up 0.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 90.4 billion won, up 2.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 39.3 percent to 1.85 trillion won.

The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 68 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
