Korea Zinc Inc Q4 net profit up 25.1 pct to 254.9 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Inc on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 254.9 billion won (US$208.9 million), up 25.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 105.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 287.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 1.1 percent to 2.95 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 137.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

