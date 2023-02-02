S. Korea to sell 13 tln won worth of Treasurys in Feb.

SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 13 trillion won (US$10.6 billion) in state bonds this month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The ministry will issue 2.4 trillion won in Treasurys with a maturity of three years and another 2.1 trillion won in five-year government bonds in February, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

It also plans to sell 2.3 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years, 1 trillion won in 20-year Treasurys and float 3.1 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.

South Korea issued 14.3 trillion won in state bonds in January.



