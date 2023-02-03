(LEAD) S. Korea's top diplomat meets U.S. national security adviser, discusses N.K. denuclearization

(ATTN: UPDATES lead paras with meeting with White House official; RECASTS lead, headline)

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reaffirmed the complete denuclearization of North Korea remains the top priority of the allies, according to Park's ministry.

The two had a meeting at the White House on Thursday (local time), during which they agreed to maintain close cooperation between the two countries to respond sternly against North Korea's provocations.

They vowed to work together for the common goal of raising awareness of the human rights situation in the North while encouraging the global community to implement U.N. Security Council resolutions, the ministry said.

Park called for close bilateral cooperation to ensure a successful visit by President Yoon Suk Yeol to Washington this year and highlighted the achievements of the two countries as their alliance marks the 70th anniversary this year.



South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) poses with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan before their meeting at the White House in Washington on Feb. 2, 2023.

Addressing Seoul's concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, Park asked Washington to cooperate to come up with a solution to satisfy South Korean companies.

The IRA, signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden last August, gives up to US$7,500 in tax credits to buyers of electric vehicles assembled only in North America, sparking concerns that Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp. could lose ground in the U.S. market.

The two sides also agreed to expand cooperation in semiconductors, space, cyber and technology for the common prosperity of the young generation.

Park met separately with other U.S. government officials and lawmakers to rally support for efforts to further strengthen Seoul-Washington ties.

"Foreign Minister Park Jin held separate meetings with key figures of the 118th U.S. Congress, including House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX), House Foreign Affairs committee member Young Kim (R-CA), Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) and Rep. Andy Kim (R-NJ), and held in-depth discussions on the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, the IRA and conditions in the region," the South Korean foreign ministry said in a press release.

Park arrived here late Wednesday, following a brief visit to New York. He is set to hold bilateral talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday before heading home the following day.

"While praising the U.S. Congress for playing an important role in advancing the South Korea-U.S. alliance through bipartisan support, Minister Park asked the lawmakers to lend active support for the alliance in the year marking the 70th anniversary of the alliance," said the press release.

South Korea and the U.S. signed their Mutual Defense Treaty on Oct. 1, 1953.

"In addition, Minister Park called for congressional support our businesses so they will not be subject to unfair treatment under the Inflation Reduction Act," it added.

Seoul has repeatedly expressed concerns over the IRA since it was signed into law in August that it may violate World Trade Organization regulations on national treatment, as well as the Korea-U.S. free trade agreement, by excluding South Korea-made electric vehicles from tax benefits.

The U.S. lawmakers underscored the need to further expand economic cooperation between the two countries while expressing support for efforts to further advance the U.S.-South Korea alliance, according to the foreign ministry.

Park also met with former U.S. ambassadors to South Korea -- Kathleen Stephens and Mark Lippert.

"Minister Park said the countries seek to substantialize the Global Comprehensive Strategic Alliance between South Korea and the U.S. this year marking the 70th anniversary of the alliance, and asked for support from all levels of society in the U.S. to make actual progress in all areas, including security, economy and technology, that the people in both countries can actually feel," the ministry said of the meeting.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (2nd from R) and South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Tae-yong (R) pose for a photo with Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), chairman of House Foreign Affairs Committee (3rd from R), and Rep. Young Kim (R-CA) during their meeting in Washington on Feb. 2, 2023.

