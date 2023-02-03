Britain's trade with N. Korea more than doubles last year: report

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's trade with Britain more than doubled on-year over the one-year period ending in September last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a report showed Friday.

The value of Britain's transactions of goods and services with the North came to 104 million pounds (US$127 million) in the cited period, up 116.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the report from the Department for International Trade.

Britain's exports to the North jumped 174.1 percent on-year to 74 million pounds in the October 2021 to September 2022 period. Its imports from the North rose 43 percent to 30 million pounds, it said.

Exports of services accounted for nearly 100 percent of Britain's outbound shipments to North Korea, but the report did not specify what types of services were provided.

As of end-September, North Korea was Britain's 149th-largest trading partner, with the two-way trade accounting for less than 0.1 percent of Britain's total trade.



view larger image This image, captured from a report uploaded on the website of Britain's Department for International Trade, shows Britain's trade with North Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

