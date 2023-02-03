Ex-justice minister gets 2-yr prison term for academic irregularities surrounding family

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday for using his influence to receive academic favors, including university admissions, for his children.

The Seoul Central District Court also found Cho guilty of interfering with an inspection into a corruption case by using his power as a presidential aide.

The ruling comes nearly three years after the scandal first surfaced, which served as the biggest setback for the previous Moon Jae-in administration.

Cho, a celebrity law professor at the top-notch Seoul National University, served as a senior presidential secretary for civil affairs from 2017 to 2019. He was appointed as a justice minister in September 2019 before stepping down about a month later amid the scandal.



view larger image Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk appears at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on Jan. 2, 2023. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)