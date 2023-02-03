(2nd LD) Yoon's office presses charges over report on fortune teller

(ATTN: CHANGES headline; ADDS details in paras 1-4)

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday filed a criminal complaint against a former defense ministry spokesperson and two reporters for making allegedly false claims of a fortune teller's involvement in the relocation of the presidential residence.

The move comes a day after two media outlets quoted former defense ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan as saying the fortune teller, known as Cheongong, was involved in the relocation process last March.

The presidential office filed a complaint with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency against Boo and two reporters from the news organizations, News Tomato and the Hankook Ilbo.

The police agency immediately assigned the case to the cyber crime department, it said.

"Raising absurd fake allegations that a fortune teller was involved in the decision process is an insult to public servants and the people, and a malicious frame," the presidential office said.

"The presidential office has stated several times that we will respond with consistent criteria to actions of creating and spreading fake news in a malicious and repeated manner," it said.

Relocating the presidential office was one of Yoon's campaign pledges. After the office's move to the former defense ministry compound in central Seoul, the presidential residence was also moved to what used to be the foreign minister's residence.



view larger image This file photo shows the presidential residence in central Seoul on Aug. 31, 2022. (Yonhap)

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) urged Yoon to address the issue rather than pressing charges against the people who raised the allegations.

"Is it because they are afraid of the people's suspicions and concerns surrounding the close relationship between the president, his wife and Cheongong?" Rep. Park Chan-dae, a member of the DP's Supreme Council, said. "The president should clarify and speak on the issue himself."

DP Rep. Jung Sung-ho called on the presidential office to disclose closed-circuit television footage of the relocation site, saying that doing so would easily resolve the issue.

