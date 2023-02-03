Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 February 03, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Jan. 30 -- N. Korea slams NATO chief's visit to S. Korea as 'prelude' to confrontation, war

N. Korea lifts respiratory illness-related lockdown in Pyongyang: Russian embassy

7 of 10 S. Koreans support independent development of nuclear weapons: poll

31 -- Adversary that challenges S. Korea challenging Seoul-Washington alliance as whole: U.S. defense chief

Pentagon chief stresses 'unwavering' security commitment to S. Korea, reassures full 'extended deterrence'

Feb. 1 -- 4 S. Korean activists arrested for alleged anti-gov't activities upon N.K. orders

2 -- N. Korea warns of 'toughest reaction' to U.S. military drills with S. Korea

S. Korea, U.S. hold combined air drills, involving B-1B bombers, F-22, F-35 stealth fighters: defense ministry

3 -- N. Korea adopts law on protection of 'state secret'
