DL E&C Q4 net income down 73.7 pct to 36.7 bln won

15:39 February 03, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- DL E&C Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 36.7 billion won (US$29.9 million), down 73.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period fell 55.6 percent on-year to 119.6 billion won. Sales increased 2.4 percent to 2.25 trillion won.

The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 77.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
