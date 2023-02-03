Former FSC chief tapped as next chairman of Woori Financial Group

SEOUL, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Woori Financial Group Inc. on Friday nominated former Financial Services Commission (FSC) chief Yim Jong-yong as its next chairman and CEO.
The chairman nomination committee of the major financial holding firm picked Yim as the final candidate after conducting a second round of interview earlier in the day, the company said.
If approved at a general shareholders' meeting scheduled for March 24, the former bureaucrat will replace incumbent Son Tae-seung, whose term ends in late March.
Born in 1959, Yim served as FSC chairman from 2015 to 2017 and as a vice finance minister in 2010. He also served as chairman of Nonghyup Financial Group between 2013 and 2015.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)