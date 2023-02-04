Peace on Korean Peninsula without denuclearization is not real peace: S. Korean FM

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3 (Yonhap) -- Peace without complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is not real peace, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin insisted Friday, with his U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, underscoring U.S. commitment to fully denuclearize the peninsula.

The top diplomats also underlined their joint efforts to further strengthen their countries' bilateral alliance in a meeting held in Washington.

"Peace without denuclearization is fake peace," Park declared in a joint press conference with Blinken after their talks at the state department.

"Any provocation by North Korea will be met with a firm and united response," added the South Korean minister.



Blinken reaffirmed U.S commitment to the defense of South Korea, while also highlighting the importance of the U.S.-South Korea alliance.

"Today, we reaffirmed our commitment to improving our allied defense against common threats, as well as our commitment to defending the Republic of Korea, using the full range of us capabilities, including nuclear, conventional and missile defense capabilities," he added, referring to South Korea by its official name.

He added the alliance "is the linchpin of peace, stability and prosperity in the region, and is poised to grow stronger still."

