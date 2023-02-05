Go to Contents
More than 2,000 foreign workers to be hired at S. Korean shipyards this month

11:32 February 05, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- More than 2,000 foreign workers will be hired by South Korean shipyards this month in a measure to help resolve an acute workforce shortage, according to the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Sunday.

The government issued E-7 and E-9 visas for the group in a speedy screening process in January.

It also plans to launch a training program for local jobseekers so that they can work at the country's shipyards, mostly located in the southern regions.
