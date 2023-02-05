Journalist tapped as new spokesperson for presidential office

SEOUL, Feb. 5 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol has picked Lee Do-woon, a veteran journalist, as his new spokesperson, filling the post that had been vacant for five months, according to Yoon's office Sunday.

Lee served as an editorial writer for the evening newspaper Munhwa Ilbo until recently, having worked as reporter at the Seoul Shinmun daily starting in 1990.

He has presented "in-depth analysis and balanced views on domestic and international situations, such as politics, diplomacy, and society as well as pending issues," senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye said in a statement.

Lee is expected to carry out his mission excellently as a "bridge" between the presidential office and the people, she added.



Yoon's first spokesperson, Kang In-sun, moved to the position of presidential spokesperson for foreign press in September. Deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung had served as de-facto presidential spokesperson before resigning last month.

Lee, a graduate of Yonsei University, left the Seoul Shinmun in 2017 to serve as a spokesperson for former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon when Ban was considering a run for the presidency.

After Ban dropped out, Lee joined the Munhwa Ilbo and appeared often at television talk shows on political affairs as a commentator.

