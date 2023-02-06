SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 6.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon calls Ahn 'enemy' of state affairs management (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Presidential office publicly criticizes Ahn for his 'Yoon-Ahn coalition' remarks (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon intruding into U.S. airspace (Donga Ilbo)

-- U.S. downs suspected Chinese spy balloon; Washington-Beijing ties further strained (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Despite 100th day since Itaewon crowd crush, nothing has changed: negligence to safety and politicization of tragedy (Segye Times)

-- Yoon warns ruling party should give warning to Ahn; Ahn claims Yoon intervening in party leadership race (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon criticizes Ahn for his 'Yoon-Ahn coalition' remarks ahead of PPP leadership race (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon condemns Ahn as 'enemy of state affairs management' (Hankyoreh)

-- Friction between U.S. and China over U.S. shooting down of suspected Chinese spy balloon (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. downs suspected Chinese spy balloon, flaring up bilateral tensions (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Growing shareholders' activism sways capital market (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Korean fishing boat capsizes, nine of 12 crew members missing (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- 'Energy inflation' hits 25-year high in January (Korea Herald)

-- Families of Itaewon victims on collision course with Seoul City (Korea Times)

(END)